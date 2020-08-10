The property tax levy rate to support the city of Hastings’ budget looks to remain the same for the fifth consecutive year.
As part of his 2020-21 budget presentation during the Hastings City Council meeting Monday, City Administrator Dave Ptak said the city’s proposed property tax levy rate is 44.97 cents per $100 valuation, which is the same rate that has been in place since 2016.
That means for property valued at $100,000, the owner would pay $449.70 in property tax to support the city of Hastings.
Likewise, utility rates either will stay the same or see only a slight increase.
Utility Manager Kevin Johnson gave an HU budget presentation.
Items under consideration and likely to be proposed based on a cost-of-service study include an electric rate increase of 1%, which would be the first electric rate increase since 2016, and a natural gas rate increase of 3%, which is less than the originally projected increase of 5%.
“The cost-of-service study has tightened up those projections,” Johnson said.
Water and sewer rates likely will see no increases.
“Because of the operational results, both from an operating standpoint and a capital needs standpoint and a results standpoint, we are starting to believe we will not need an increase for water or sewer this next fiscal year,” he said.
The city’s estimated 2020 valuation is $1.535 billion, which is an increase of more than $79 million from the 2019 value of $1.456 billion. The deadline for certification of taxable valuations by county assessors is Aug. 20.
Among highlights of the next fiscal year are continued information technology department enhancements for both personnel and equipment.
“We realize we were maybe too desktop oriented and needed to be more mobile,” Ptak said. “Obviously looking at the personnel we had, we needed to beef that up.”
Highlights for the city as it goes into the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, include continued organizational consolidation and reorganization.
“I’m very proud that the city and utilities are working very collaboratively on these,” Johnson said.
He mentioned a few employees whose roles and titles with the city have changed recently.
For instance Keith Leonhardt, former director of engineering, is now the director of capital management, a new role that includes responsibility for strategic capital infrastructure for planning and budgeting.
“We still have some very critical and strategic capital spend requirements, and I felt like we needed a role to really focus on that strategic spend for our capital dollars because they are quite large,” Johnson said.
The city is aligning and realigning many functions.
“A lot of times, people that have a skillset, if they move to a new role part of that job goes with them,” he said. “It likely doesn’t always fit in that new department.”
The utility department isn’t budgeting during the upcoming fiscal year for capital items pertaining to the Aquifer Storage and Restoration project.
“I’m glad to be able to say that the results from the ASR project are continuing to look very favorably,” Johnson said. “We are not anticipating extensive capital continuing in the ASR budget, at least for this next year.”
Among expenditures planned for 2020-21 is the Fisher Fountain rebuild at $450,000.
Johnson said the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, continues to have minimal impact on utility operations.
The city’s pandemic response plan includes isolation working, social distancing, limited workplace gatherings, health checks, face mask utilization, modified work schedules and working from home.
“I believe we haven’t had any direct exposures within the utilities group yet, knocking on wood,” Johnson said.
In other business, the council:
Unanimously approved the redevelopment plan for Area 16 in southwest Hastings.
Unanimously approved the request for Paul and Lynette Krieger for a conditional use permit for self-storage and storage area uses at Lot 7, Industrial Park North First Addition.
Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4637 to clarify and amend requirements for accessory buildings.
Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign the application and grant contract-related documents for Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $435,000 for public facilities and sidewalk improvements around the downtown area.
Unanimously approved renewing the interlocal agreement between the city and Adams County for GIS services.
Unanimously approved the $120,000 bid from Ben Engel Construction for construction of the customer parking lot on the south side of the North Denver Station.
Unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between Hastings Public Schools and the Hastings Police Department regarding school resource officers.
Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4641 authorizing the issuance of general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $4,115,000 for the development of the infrastructure at North Park Commons.
Unanimously approved reappointing Bruce Cutright to the Civil Service Commission.
