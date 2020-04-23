Top officials from the Hastings police and fire departments will join the discussion Friday at the city's weekly COVID-19 video news conference.

The event, which begins 10 a.m., will include Mayor Corey Stutte, Police Chief Adam Story and Fire Chief Brad Starling; Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department; and Eric Barber, president and CEO of Mary Lanning Healthcare.

Participants will update the community on the latest information for the Hastings area related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

The conference will be livestreamed to the public on the city of Hastings website, http://www.cityofhastings.org/public-information-events.html

