SUTTON — A church here is collecting clothing for a family of four who lost their home and belongings in a house fire last week.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church and members of its organizations have set up a clothing drop-off point for the family inside of St. Mary’s Parish Hall. The family needs include:
- Men’s work pants or jeans in size 40x32, shirts size 2XL and size 11 work boot with safety toe
- Woman’s size 10 pants, large shirts and 7 ½ shoes
- Small- and medium-size shirts for a 15-year-old girl as well as sweatpants, leggings and pajamas as she prefers to not wear jeans
- Size 10/12 pants and shirts for their 9-year-old son and size 6 shoes
The American Red Cross was contacted to provide support to the family, according to a news release from Clay County Emergency Management Director Tim Lewis.
Community Organizations Active in Disaster from Clay County responded to the scene and provided direct personal support to the family.
Brown’s Grocery in Sutton has established a cash account to accept donations for the family to come in and purchase food since they lost all their supplies. Anyone can contact Brown’s management at 402-773-4759 to make donations to the account for the family. There is also a benefit account set up at Cornerstone Bank under the Colunga fire benefit account.
“Clothing donations are needed and appreciated, but cash helps the family buy exactly what they need or cover costs in their lives from this fire,” Lewis said. “Recovery can begin when a family can go out and as a family unit, find replacement clothing that they like, fits and they are part of the process for returning to being a whole again. So much was taken from this family, that cash can be a huge boost in getting each member of the family back on track.”
Family pets are being cared for by a local business, and individuals have donated food to care for the animals until the family finds a new home. The family currently is living at the Fox Motel is Sutton and is looking for a new location to live in Sutton to retain employment and school connections.
Volunteer firefighters from Sutton, Clay Center and Grafton were called to the blaze on the morning of Feb. 19. Lewis said the home was heavily involved with fire as firefighters arrived. The family evacuated safely but left the house with the clothing on their back. The home was a total loss, and all personal belongings and heirlooms were lost in the fire.
The house reportedly stood at 811 S. Saunders Ave.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office.
“The family wishes the responders who helped with the fire know how appreciated their services are,” Lewis said. “They are so moved by what these volunteers did for them and how the community support coming from the Sutton Schools and the community in general makes them thrilled to be part of such a kind, caring and giving community.”
