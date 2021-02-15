The city of Hastings announced Monday afternoon the Hastings City Council work session scheduled for Monday night has been postponed until 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Council Chambers at 220 N. Hastings Ave.
Among discussion topics is a mask mandate extension. The city's existing mask policy is set to expire Feb. 23, which is next Tuesday. The council does not take action during work sessions and is schedule to act on the mask policy at the Feb. 22 council meeting.
Other topics on the agenda are the following:
— Presentation on final report for Housing Study.
— Discussion of ethics ordinance/code of conduct.
— Discussion on setting date for City Council Retreat.
— Discussion of U.S. Department of Agriculture Economic Development grant/loan.
