Thursday is the deadline for applications to be turned in for recipients of this year’s Goodfellows program.
Applications are available at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Office, 300 N. St. Joseph Ave., and at the Hastings Tribune, 908 W. Second St.
A printable application also is available online at hastingstribune.com/goodfellows.
So far, 158 applications have been submitted. On average, the program serves between 200-225 families per year.
The Hastings Tribune’s Goodfellows program began in 1926 when then-publisher Adam Breede and his editor, Harry Smith, decided to serve as “good fellows” to less fortunate families.
As Breede and Smith discussed the idea with people around town, more people and businesses got involved. Before long, the Goodfellows program became the Hastings tradition that continues today.
For the first time, donations can be made online for the Goodfellows program, which provides food and toys to area families during Christmas.
To make a donation to the program online, go to hastingstribune.com/goodfellows.
Monetary donations to Goodfellows also can be sent to the Hastings Tribune, Attention: Goodfellows, P.O. Box 788, Hastings, NE 68902.
Donations of new toys for children 12 and under can be placed into collection boxes at participating schools and businesses in Hastings. They will remain at each location until Dec. 14.
Each year, Goodfellows serves more than 200 families and up to 500 people, depending on the size of the families. Boxes of food and new toys are given to families the weekend before Christmas, which will be on Dec. 19 this year.
Due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic and directed health measures, the week-long box packing will be altered this year.
To allow room for social distancing and help prevent community spread, fewer volunteers will work each night. Families with children will be provided wrapping supplies rather than receive toys already wrapped.
Pickup and delivery will look different as Goodfellows switches to curbside only. People accepted by the program will have boxes of food and/or toys delivered to their homes on Saturday, Dec. 19. Anyone who may not be home at that time can pick up a box on Friday, Dec. 18.
Goodfellows toy donation boxes can be found at the following locations:
Adams Central High School, 1090 S. Adams Central Ave.
Adams Central Elementary, 975 South Adams Central Ave.
Adams Central Preschool, 512 N. Brass Ave., Juniata
Alcott Elementary, 313 N. Cedar Ave.
Allen’s, 1115 W. Second St.
Bank of Doniphan, 800 N. Burlington Ave.
Five Points Bank, 322 N. St. Joseph Ave.; 320 S. Burlington Ave.; 2815 Osborne Drive West
Great Western Bank, 700 N. Burlington Ave.
Heartland Bank, 3701 Osborne Drive West
Hastings Middle School, 201 N. Marian Road
Hastings High School, 1100 W. 14th St.
Hastings Tribune, 908 W. Second St.
Hawthorne Elementary, 2200 W. Ninth St.
Kully Pipe and Steel Showroom, 405 W. South St.
Levander’s Body Shop, 208 E. J St.
Lincoln Elementary, 720 Franklin Ave.
Longfellow Elementary, 828 N. Hastings Ave.
Pinnacle Bank, 530 N. Burlington Ave.
Roger’s, 1035 S. Burlington Ave.
Watson Elementary, 1720 Crane Ave.
Wells Fargo Bank, 747 N. Burlington Ave.
Zion Classical Academy, 465 S. Marian Road
