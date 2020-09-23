Nonprofit organizations are being called to enter cars decorated for Halloween in Spookfest 2020 on Oct. 30 at Jerry Spady Chevrolet GMC Cadillac, 2750 Osborne Drive East.
Diane Dube, manager for business development & marketing, said groups such as churches, schools and other charities can sign up to decorate a vehicle to enter in a Trunk or Treat contest for a chance to win up to $300 for their organization. She said others are welcome to bring a decorated vehicle, though only nonprofit organizations are eligible for prizes.
Spookfest is scheduled to run 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 30, but Dube said the activities will continue until 8 p.m.
Activities will include kids’ games, a photo booth and a pumpkin-decorating contest. Popcorn, hot cocoa and apple cider will be served.
Dube said the business recently added Halloween inflatables and may have hayrack rides starting at 4 p.m.
Most activities are planned to be held indoors to avoid any concerns of cold weather.
The company decided to host a Halloween event shortly after Dan Elsten, the company’s new general sales manager from North Platte, was hired in 2019.
Dube said Elsten wants to have the dealership more involved in the community and would have liked to host a Halloween event last year, but there wasn’t enough time to prepare.
“This is something we’ve been eyeing for about 12 months,” she said.
The company originally planned to host the event on the same day as the Downtown Trick or Treat so participants could attend in the same costumes. Although the downtown event has been canceled this year, Dube said they plan to keep the same date to avoid any confusion.
“We hope the kids will come out and have a good time,” she said.
Entry forms for the trunk or treat and pumpkin decorating contests are available at the dealership. For more information or to sign up, call Dube at 402-463-1137.
