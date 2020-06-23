HEBRON — A Deshler man was arrested here Monday night and may face multiple felony charges following an incident earlier in the evening in which he reportedly threatened three people with a firearm outside a bar in Deshler, the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Robert Dankemeyer, 59, was in jail as of Tuesday afternoon waiting for bond to be set, the Sheriff’s Office said in a social media release.

The Sheriff’s Office said it received a call from the Deshler Bar about 8:20 p.m. Monday. The caller reported that a male subject had been involved in an altercation inside the bar, then left and returned with a firearm, which he pointed at three people outside the establishment and threatened them.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call and began searching for the subject and interviewed witnesses.

About 9:05 p.m., a deputy located the suspect in his vehicle at the Shell station in Hebron. Nebraska State Patrol officers arrived on the scene and assisted with a felony traffic stop.

Relevant charges include possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony, three counts of terroristic threats, and several misdemeanor charges.

No injuries were reported in connection with the Deshler incident or the arrest in Hebron.

