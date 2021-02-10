BURR OAK, KAN. —The Jewell County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about a bank robbery in Burr Oak, Kansas, on Tuesday.
According to a Facebook post Wednesday on the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office page, the incident occurred about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. A white male about 6 feet tall with a medium build wearing all black and carrying a black rifle entered the Guaranty State Bank and Trust Company branch in Burr Oak.
The suspect fled into rural Jewell County with an undisclosed amount of money. He was driving a silver 2009 Dodge extended cab pickup with a flatbed that is believed to have been stolen from a Jewell County resident. There was a multi-agency search for the suspect, who is believed to have fled the county.
At 4:52 p.m. a Jewell County dispatcher received a call about a pickup behind some cedar trees in northwest Jewell County. It turned out to be the vehicle authorities were trying to locate from the robbery.
At this time, the suspect hasn’t been located.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is processing evidence from both scenes. The Jewell County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation also are involved in the investigation.
The post also dispelled rumors that were circulating in the area.
“There were concerns in the community of a barricade situation in Jewell County. No barricade incident occurred,” the post stated. “The Jewell County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the agencies that assisted yesterday.”
