DONIPHAN — Doniphan will continue its tradition of celebrating Independence Day on July 3, the night before the actual holiday.
The community’s seventh annual fireworks show will begin 9:45 p.m. Friday at the Doniphan Gun Club. Due to public health restrictions, this year’s event will consist of the fireworks show only.
Community members are invited to come out and enjoy the show while socially distancing.
The event is organized by Randy and Jodi Sadd and the Doniphan Economic Development Corp., teaming up with Kracklin’ Kirk’s Fireworks. Donations will be accepted at the end of the evening to help defray costs.
Donations from area businesses weren’t solicited this year.
