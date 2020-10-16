KEARNEY COUNTY — Authorities here were on the lookout Friday morning for a suspect who fled the scene of a Thursday night injury traffic crash on U.S. Highway 6/34 between Axtell and Minden.
In a news release, the Kearney County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash was reported at 10 p.m. Thursday a quarter-mile west of the junction of U.S. 6/34 and Nebraska Highway 44 North.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles were traveling eastbound on U.S. 6/34 when the lead vehicle slowed down for turning traffic. The rear vehicle approached at a high rate of speed from behind and crashed into the back of the lead vehicle.
The driver of the lead vehicle and a passenger were taken by Axtell ambulance to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney for treatment of their injuries. The Sheriff’s Office did not identify them in the news release.
The driver of the rear vehicle fled the scene on foot. Witnesses described the driver as a Hispanic male between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearning a dark-colored hoodie and shorts.
Later in the evening, authorities received reports of an individual matching that description asking for a ride near 26 and M roads, roughly three miles northeast of the crash scene.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the crash investigation and search for the driver by the Minden Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Axtell Volunteer Fire Department.
