The driver in a single-vehicle crash at Heartwell Park that killed a 37-year-old Grand Island man has taken a plea deal in Adams County District Court.
Ashley Woitaszewski, 28, of Shelton pleaded no contest Wednesday to motor vehicle homicide and driving while under the influence of alcohol. Motor vehicle homicide is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
In exchange for her plea, prosecutors reduced the charge from motor vehicle homicide while driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth ordered a pre-sentencing investigation and scheduled sentencing for May 10 at 1 p.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Woitaszewski was the driver of a black Ford F350 that crashed in Heartwell Park on Aug. 6, 2020.
The vehicle reportedly was northbound on Cedar Avenue about 1:39 a.m. when it went through a grassy area in the park and struck a retaining wall on the north side of the creek that runs through the park.
Derek A. Lindstrom, 37, who was seated on the rear floor of the crew cab pickup, died in the crash.
Woitaszewski and a passenger in the front seat, Nicholas Montague, 42, of 1220 N. Kansas Ave., were admitted at Mary Lanning Healthcare and later discharged.
Investigators found tire marks believed to be created by the truck starting at Ninth Street and leading north on Cedar Avenue.
Cedar Avenue is a 25 mph residential zone, but the crash retrieval data from the vehicle showed the vehicle speed at 44 mph at the time the air bags were deployed. In the five seconds before the crash, the highest speed recorded was 60 mph.
Officers found tire impressions in the grass leading up the crash, but noted a 48-foot gap between the sidewalk and the impressions, indicating the truck was airborne for that distance.
Woitaszewski provided a blood sample at the hospital following the crash and the results indicated a blood alcohol content of .12g/100ml, which is higher than the legal limit of .08 in Nebraska.
