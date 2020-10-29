HALL COUNTY — The emerald ash borer, an invasive pest that is expected to lay waste to much of the region’s ash tree population in due time, has been discovered in Hall County, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced Thursday.
Inspectors identified galleries, D-shaped exit holes, and multiple larval specimens on private property in northwestern Grand Island, according to a news release citing NDA that was issued by the Nebraska Forest Service.
Emerald ash borer, which first was identified in eastern Nebraska in 2016, had been discovered in June in a street terrace tree near Pioneer Park in central Kearney, which is about 42 miles southwest of Grand Island.
Kearney remains the westernmost point in the state where the borer has been found up to now. The pest had been found in Seward County, west of the Lincoln area, in August.
Because the pest now has been found in Grand Island, Hall County residents with ash trees on their property should begin making plans to either treat or remove their trees, the Forest Service said. Treatment should be considered only if emerald ash borer have been detected within 15 miles of the property owner’s location and if the trees are in good health and in a good location on the landscape.
Generally, such treatments aren’t recommended this time of year.
“Treatments are not recommended during the fall since the tree won’t be moving nutrients into the canopy, and thus will be unable to move the insecticide,” said David Olson, forest health specialist with the Forest Service, part of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “Additionally the EAB larvae are at the point where they really won’t be active until spring, so they won’t be doing any further damage. Treatments via injection can start again once the trees are fully leaved out.”
The emerald ash borer is so named because the adult beetles are a bright metallic green color. The borer attacks and kills all species of North American ash.
“EAB larvae are what really do the damage,” Olson said. “As they tunnel in the tree they cut off the flow of nutrients to the canopy, essentially girdling the tree from the inside.”
Symptoms of infestation include canopy thinning and branch dieback, usually beginning in the top of the tree; sprouting from the base of the tree; bark splitting; zigzag tunnels under the bark; D-shaped exit holes one-eighth of an inch in diameter; and bark stripping caused by woodpeckers.
The Forest Service estimates nearly 1 million ash trees in Nebrasksa communities are at risk from the borer. Officials project that taxpayers and homeowners across the state will spend more than $961 million removing, disposing of and replacing ash trees because of the borer.
While the eventual arrival of the emerald ash borer at locations all across Nebraska long has been considered an inevitability, up to now the state and federal governments have imposed a domestic quarantine on all hardwood firewood, green ash lumber, ash nursery stock, logs and other wood products in an attempt to slow the spread.
As of now, the state Department of Agriculture is dropping the quarantine regulations and shifting its focus to mitigation, education and biocontrol efforts. The federal quarantine remains in effect, however.
Anyone wishing to move materials covered by the quarantine regulations from areas under federal quarantine to non-quarantine areas must first contact the Nebraska Department of Agriculture or U.S. Department of Agriculture for certification of those materials.
Meanwhile, ash wood remaining on a site where a tree has fallen or been cut down should be chipped or burned before spring, the Forest Service said.
When ash trees are removed, they should be replaced with a diverse selection of species. For a list of prospective replacements, check out the publication “Medium and Large Deciduous Trees to Replace Ash” found posted on the Forest Service website, nfs.unl.edu.
