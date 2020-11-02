SUPERIOR — Firefighters on Monday afternoon were back on the scene of a weekend explosion at Aurora Cooperative’s Superior East grain elevator after spending more than 24 hours on the scene Saturday and Sunday, then being called back for a time on Monday morning.
The Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office reported that the explosion was called in on the 911 emergency line around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. The elevator is at 2201 E. First St., along Nebraska Highway 8 headed east out of town.
Several injuries were reported in connection with the blast, but none were classified as serious, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Superior volunteer firefighters and rescue squad members had assistance at the scene through mutual aid from the Byron, Hardy and Nelson fire and rescue departments. The fire departments and Aurora Cooperative personnel worked Saturday evening, overnight and most of the day Sunday hauling water to the scene in tanker trucks to apply to the fire.
“We put a lot of water on this fire today,” said Taylor Anderson, an SVFD firefighter, in a social media update on behalf of the department at 8 p.m. Sunday.
Firefighters had returned to quarters by that time, leaving co-op employees to monitor the scene overnight. Firefighters were recalled to the scene about 5:17 a.m. Monday to take care of some flare-ups, but had turned the scene over to the co-op and were back at the fire barn again by 10 a.m., planning a posture of being on call throughout the day in case further action was needed.
The latest call to the scene came shortly after noon on Monday with more flare-ups in evidence. In a social media update at 1:50 p.m., Anderson said Superior and neighboring fire departments once again would be trucking water onto the elevator premises and asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.
No information about the explosion itself yet had been released, as the matter was under investigation by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office, Anderson said.
She expressed gratitude to local businesses and individuals for donations of food, coffee and other provisions for the emergency responders throughout the long call, and to the fire and rescue auxiliary for coordinating all that help.
The value and importance of mutual aid is evident in a situation like the one continuing to unfold in Superior, Anderson said.
“It’s really nice to have those relationships with the other departments to keep us going,” she said.
