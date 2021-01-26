Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 6F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 6F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.