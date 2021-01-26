When 27-year-old Candy Gomez wanted to open an automotive business, he didn’t just jump right in.
“We didn’t want to step on anybody’s toes, so we sat back and thought, ‘What can we do to help the community out and help ourselves out,’” he said. “We thought a tire business was a good thing because it seemed like all those big guys are always busy.”
Candy said in speaking with friends and family, it always seemed when anyone needed a quick oil change or a tire repair, they would have to leave their vehicles for hours at a shop just to get the simple things done.
“People have stuff to do,” he said. “A tire patch literally takes 30 minutes, and it’s inconvenient for someone to leave their vehicle for a long time. We thought that would be a good step toward helping everybody out.”
It was with that in mind that Candy opened GoGo’s Tire & Lube, 1907 W. Second St., with his younger brothers Alex and Adam.
The business experience and knowledge came from their dad, Candy Sr., who previously operated an auto service and detail shop in Hastings before closing it several years ago.
“He’s the backbone of this place,” Candy said of his dad.
Since opening last February, Candy has gone from just employing one brother, Alex, 26, to bringing on his other brother Adam, 25, a month or so ago as business picked up.
Candy said the key to their business is based on a few factors. While it’s not Burlington Avenue, Candy said West Second Street is still very busy, and he has a lot of people who just stop in from driving by.
Word of mouth has also brought in a lot of business as friends, family, and customers share their experience of quick services and fair prices.
“When people come in for an oil change, we inspect the vehicle,” Candy said. “And we don’t pitch them stuff they don’t need, you know. We’re not here to get rich off one person. We’re here to help everybody, and in turn, they’ll come back and do business with us and help us long term. We’re not here to rob anybody or sell them stuff they don’t need. We work with them, and they work with us.”
The business’s primary focus is on oil changes and tire service, including repairs, rotations, and replacements.
Candy said they carry a bulk oil and some specialty oils if a customer comes in looking to use something specific.
On the tire side, Candy said he was able to get in with some distributors based on his father’s experience and connections with Mr. Tire as an employee with CPI. So GoGo’s uses a distributor that works with Mr. Tire along with American Tire Distributor, a national distributor. They also work with Wheel Pros for the purchase of all their wheels.
Candy said “With our distributors, anything we order is here the next day, so I feel like there’s no need to stock a lot of tires since we don’t have the space to house them. He does have some used tires on hand for immediate situations.
In an effort to expedite the process, Candy said they even pick up and drop off vehicles for people who work 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can’t get away for routine maintenance appointments.
Candy said they have started to notice a demand for muffler work among their customers. Fortunately, Adam is a certified welder and is helping to fill that need. In the future, Candy said they hope to acquire a pipe bender and a pipe supplier.
Candy said he feels blessed to share his locally owned small business and his brother’s talents and reliability. “(Adam) is a good asset, with all the welding he does, and my other brother (Alex) is a go-getter,” Candy said. “Anything you put in front of him, he’s going to get it done. Between the three of us, we’ve got a good thing going.”
Candy said it’s great to have dependable employees who can keep the place going when he needs to leave to pick up kids from school or take someone to a soccer game.
“It’s good to have people you can rely on,” he said. “It doesn’t get any better than family for me.”
