Donning flowered shirts, leis and straw hats, the Adams Central student section brought energy to an otherwise empty Patriot gymnasium at a watch party Thursday morning.
Later in the day, Tiger fans decked out in black and orange gathered at Hastings High for a team send-off for the first round of the boys state basketball tournament in Lincoln.
Unfortunately, most fans were not in Lincoln, but rather supporting their teams from afar as both Hastings and Adams Central played the first round of the state tournament at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Due to concerns about COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, the Nebraska School Activities Association, following the recommendation of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, announced Wednesday crowds for the duration of the tournament would be restricted to players’ immediate family.
“I understand, obviously, why we’re not in Lincoln, but I feel like it’s awesome that the school put this thing together for students to come out and just have some fun, watch the game,” senior Luke Wawrzynkiewicz said. “I think we got some good energy here for just watching a game off a projector.”
Students were on their feet throughout the game, celebrating baskets and doing a handful of their usual cheers. Cheerleaders and dance team members led halftime cheers, keeping the energy up among fans.
Adams Central student council sponsor Denise Shuck said students came to her Wednesday asking how they could watch and support the team.
“I’m really glad with the turnout that came. I didn’t know how much enthusiasm we would have, but it’s good. I think it’s carryover from last weekend with the girls doing so well; they want the boys to follow in those same footprints.”
Adams Central’s girls team last weekend defeated St. Paul for a third-place finish at the tournament. The team experienced its fair share of support from the school and community.
“As a player, just having all those people there to cheer you on knowing that they want you to win, that they’re there for you. Knowing that the boys aren’t going to have that is just disappointing,” said junior Cami Wellensiek, a member of the girls basketball team that played last week.
In Juniata, the support was just as strong as a group of freshmen boys watched the first-round game at TJ’s Pub while other community members stopped in from time to time to check the score.
“We were all planning on going up there for the game, so this is all kind of different and hard,” pub owner Tami Gangwish said.
“I just told (my son) Jaxen we will open up the pub to have a watch party. Obviously, no alcohol will be served, but we will open it up to whoever wants to come. It’s no fun to sit at home by yourself and listen to it on the radio.”
Hearing the news of the crowd restrictions was a disappointment for many, including Hastings Middle School eighth-grader Selah Wenburg.
“I was so sad. We were ready to get going. We were so excited to go,” she said.
Wenburg stood with classmates outside Hastings High, posters and pom-poms in hand, cheering as each Tiger varsity player was announced.
Players joined the crowd outside, stopping for photos and fist bumps as they headed toward the bus.
Fans also lined the sidewalk of 16th Street and Burlington Avenue to the north as the bus pulled out of the parking lot honking its horn.
“I thought it was a great turnout, and it was really nice. I think it’s important for our kids to know that they’re still being supported even though people can’t be here, other than immediate family,” head coach Lance Creech said. “I just think it was a neat opportunity, too, and it was special for our community to come out and show their respect and appreciation for our team and the accomplishments they’ve had up to this point. The older you get the more you appreciate those kind of things.”
The AC boys team defeated St. Paul, advancing to the C-1 semifinals. A second watch party with a pajama theme is planned for Friday at the school.
