Talk about an overnight success.
Jacque Cranson thought her business idea was so lame that she hesitated to tell anybody about it at first. That way if her idea flopped, no one would know but her.
Turns out, it was a great idea.
In 2010, Cranson graduated from law school but had a hard time finding employment.
She moved in with a friend’s mother while she was looking for work.
It was during this time that she had the idea to begin selling T-shirts and headbands at sporting events.
“I remember telling someone my plan to finally be employable and thinking to myself this sounds kind of dumb. I’m just going to keep this idea to myself for a while as I figure this all out,” Cranson said.
It wasn’t until the first event she went to did well that she realized how quickly she could be successful.
“Oddly enough, it was an overnight success,” Cranson said. “The first tournament we walked into, people were digging out of boxes before we could even get set up.”
Based on that success, she hired more people to cover more tournaments and events all across Nebraska and beyond.
In just three years, she said she was able to pay off her debt for law school. In 2015, she and her husband, Matt, moved to Hastings.
As they got settled into Hastings, they realized that there were needs in town not being fully met, including clothes for kids.
“There wasn’t anywhere to shop for clothes in Hastings, so we kind of started from there,” Cranson said.
From there, her business called Small Town Famous has become a screen-printing business, boutique and whatever else may be hard to find or not found at all in Hastings.
Cranson said she has found multiple wholesale vendors all across Nebraska — whether that be a waffle-maker in Omaha, a candlemaker in Ashland or a sign maker in Wauneta
“Depending on who you’re looking for, you can pretty much find it at our store,” Cranson said.
They’re always trying to provide new and fun items that are made locally — or at least in the state.
“It’s just kind of finding where there’s a need in Hastings and filling it in our store,” Cranson said.
Cranson is a native of Grand Island and Matt grew up in Coloardo. Both like calling Hastings home.
“It’s a small community yet it’s big enough that there’s still things big enough to do,” Jacque said. “It’s just the perfect size to raise a family.”
