While Hastings Utilities purchased more natural gas than is typically needed due to February’s record-breaking cold, the city utility department also saw a windfall when it came to wholesale electric revenue.
Derek Zeisler, director of marketing and energy supply for HU, gave a presentation about the February extreme weather financial projections at the Hastings Utility Board meeting on Thursday.
When it came to electric production, Hastings generated about $13 million in wholesale electric revenue sold to the Southwest Power Pool market during February.
By comparison, the city generated $2.27 million in wholesale revenue during all of fiscal year 2018, $5.08 million in all of 2019 and $2.17 million in all of 2020.
The Southwest Power Pool market has been averaging between $20 to $30 per megawatt-hour. Electricity-generating entities submit an offer curve for units of production, stating the pricing required for them to be able to cover their costs.
The SPP has a cap of $1,000 per megawatt hour on this market. Due to a jump in gas prices in February, the cap had to be lifted.
Zeisler said there were instantaneous spikes that were very high. The official recalculated Southwest Power Pool Locational Marginal Price recorded high was just over $4,000 per megawatt–hour.
Everything the Whelan Energy Centers generate goes back into the Southwest Power Pool market. Everything the city buys comes from the market.
“Our generation serves as a hedge against all of our city electric costs,” Zeisler said. “Even though what we were paying for power for the city was high, what we were selling was also high.”
As a result, the electric energy adjustment cost will be driven down to zero. That amount is based on a rolling 12-month average.
“This will impact rates for our customers to the positive for at least the next 12 months,” he said.
Zeisler said the electric energy adjustment cost had resulted in $2 to $3 on a typical monthly household bill.
“If you all remember, when we went through that cost-of-service study we worked very hard to get fixed costs out of that EAC,” he said. “So it was strictly the price of energy. The price of energy remains low, so that’s why the EAC remains low. Usage usually goes up in the summer months, so this will benefit during some of the highest months there.”
The city’s electric rate stabilization fund has historically been low because there has been a hedge made possible through generation.
The natural gas rate stabilization fund was higher because Hastings doesn’t generate gas.
“This gives us an opportunity to utilize these monies a few different ways,” City Utility Manager Kevin Johnson said of the wholesale revenue. “We haven’t determined exactly what the dollars are but we’ve been in contact with Robin (Ginn, city accounting manager) and Roger (Nash, city finance director) about using some of these excess monies, this opportunity, to supplement our rate stabilization fund on the electric side. Obviously, having a rate stabilization on the gas side has been a benefit to us during this extreme weather.”
The city’s electric rate stabilization currently has about $2.5 million.
“So this will give us an opportunity to beef that up a little bit,” Johnson said.
He said the wholesale electric revenue could be used for infrastructure replacements as well as leveraging any potential rate increases.
The last cost-of-service study recommended at least a 1% rate increase over the next four years.
Board member Jeannette Dewalt asked if funds could replenish the city’s economic development fund.
“That’s certainly on the table,” Johnson said.
When it comes to gas, Hastings Utilities customers will continue to see slightly higher-than-typical bills through March 2022, after seeing an initial jump immediately following prolonged freezing temperatures in February.
Before the cold snap, prices were steady at around $2.50 per MMBtu. During the peak of the cold weather, prices skyrocketed to $187.69 per MMBtu.
Hastings saw a $6.25 million natural gas shortfall. Of that amount $3.75 million will come from the rate stabilization fund and $2.5 million will be recovered through a purchase gas adjustment.
“We capped the March PGA for February usage to try to keep bills from being greater than 50% over what a typical February/March bill would be — so that’s where that PGA was capped — which leaves us with 12 months to spread the rest of this over,” Zeisler said. “Since it’s tied directly to actual gas usage, the recovery will vary depending on the weather and how much we’re able to recover each month off of that.”
Zeisler said what the capped purchase gas adjustment for March — based on February usage — and the $3.75 million from the gas rate stabilization don’t cover, Hastings will look to recover with a ccf adder — basically a surcharge — in addition to the regularly calculated PGA.
This adder will spread the remaining amount over the next 12 months, from April 2021 through March 2022.
The typical residential household likely will see an average increase of roughly $8 a month on the bill. Zeisler said that amount likely will be higher during winter months and low in summer months, depending on usage.
The purchase gas adjustment is influenced by the total cost of gas each month. It is recalculated each month, so it varies month to month.
The purchase gas adjustment will be reviewed and adjusted in September. It will be monitored each month.
March was warmer than usual.
“So we didn’t recover quite as much,” Zeisler said. “However, we’re still working through some discussions with some of our contractors when it comes to the transmission and the natural gas. We’ve been able to help some of those numbers modestly, as well, so that will also help keep this in check.”
Board members also received updates on 2021-2022 strategic initiatives, integrated resource plan and North Denver Station construction from utility superintendents.
