Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. High near 55F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.