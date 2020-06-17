Fire destroyed a home in rural Adams County early Wednesday morning after its two occupants escaped through a bedroom window.
Roseland Fire Chief Randy Klein said the couple was awoken around 12:20 a.m. by smoke detectors in a single story home at 11735 Osage Avenue, about two miles west of Ayr. The smoke inside the home was too thick, so the couple had to leave the burning house through a bedroom window.
The couple called 911, but when Roseland Fire Department arrived, visible flames were seen coming out of the roof.
"By the time we got to the house, it was fully involved," Klein said.
Roseland Fire was assisted by Blue Hill Fire Department and Hastings Rural Fire Department stationed in Ayr. The fire was under control by 3 a.m.
Firefighters were called back to the home shortly after 8 a.m. when the fire rekindled but were again able to extinguish it.
Klein described the home as a total loss.
There were no injuries reported in the incident. The fire was contained to the home and did not involve any other structures.
The Nebraska State Fire Marshall's office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
