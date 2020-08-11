Hastings firefighters battled a house fire at 1015 N. St. Joseph Ave. Tuesday evening.
Hastings Police Department Capt. Mike Doremus said the fire was called in about 6:35 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the house fully involved.
Doremus said no one appeared to be home at the time and no injuries have been reported. They were working to contact the occupants to learn more.
There have been rumors of possible explosives or a meth lab involved in the fire, but nothing has been substantiated at this point, Doremus said Tuesday evening.
