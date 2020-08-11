House fire far

Hastings firefighters battle a house fire at the 1000 block of North St. Joseph Avenue Tuesday evening.

 Will Vraspir/Tribune

Hastings firefighters battled a house fire at 1015 N. St. Joseph Ave. Tuesday evening.

Hastings Police Department Capt. Mike Doremus said the fire was called in about 6:35 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the house fully involved.

p08-12-20HFDhouseFire3.jpg
Fire trucks line the street at the scene of a house fire in the 1000 block of North St. Joseph Avenue Tuesday.
p08-12-20HFDhouseFire4.jpg
Firefighters work the scene of a house fire in the 1000 block of north St. Joseph Avenue Tuesday.

Doremus said no one appeared to be home at the time and no injuries have been reported. They were working to contact the occupants to learn more.

p08-12-20HFDhouseFire1.jpg
Firefighters work the scene of a house fire in the 1000 block of North St. Joseph Avenue Tuesday.

There have been rumors of possible explosives or a meth lab involved in the fire, but nothing has been substantiated at this point, Doremus said Tuesday evening.

p08-12-20HFDhouseFire2.jpg
Firefighters work the scene of a house fire in the 1000 block of North St. Joseph Avenue Tuesday.
