Hastings firefighters extinguished a garage fire early Tuesday morning at the 300 block of East Second Street.
Hastings Fire and Rescue responded to the blaze about 1:11 a.m. and found a detached garage at 304 E. Second St. fully engulfed in flames with fire erupting from the windows and garage door.
Fire Chief Brad Starling said it took about 20 minutes to get the blaze under control and firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to an overhanging tree or nearby building. About nine firefighters helped contain the fire.
No one was injured in the fire, but two vehicles and a motorcycle were destroyed in the fire. Starling said the structural integrity of the building will need to be assessed before the extent of the damage to the garage can be determined.
The origin and cause of the fire were still under investigation, but Starling said there was nothing suspicious found initially.
Hastings Police helped block off the two blocks around the area, where the fire hose extended about a block to the nearest hydrant.
