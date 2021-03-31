An equipment malfunction caused damage at a Hastings business after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the city of Hastings.
Hastings Fire and Rescue arrived at Flowserve, 1341 W. Second St., at 1:57 a.m. and found smoke showing from the roof on the west end of the facility.
The fire was contained to the foundry area, and was under control in just over one hour.
Damage was limited to equipment in the foundry room, and the fire was determined to be accidental in nature due to equipment malfunction.
No injuries were reported.
Hastings Fire and Rescue credited properly working fire protection systems and the quick actions of on-site staff for the minimal loss to the building and lack of injuries.
In total, the fire response involved 31 firefighters from four agencies: Hastings Fire and Rescue, Hastings Rural Fire Department, Juniata Volunteer Fire Department and Glenvil Volunteer Fire Department.
Additional support was provided by the Hastings Police Department, Adams County Emergency Management, the Salvation Army and Hastings Utilities.
