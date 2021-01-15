The Jacob Fisher Rainbow Fountain will be a few weeks late in being turned on for the 2021 operating season while the venerable structure undergoes a renovation.
Members of the Hastings City Council unanimously approved during their regular meeting on Monday a contract with Farris Construction of Hastings for $385,591. Hastings Utilities budgeted $450,000 for the work.
The renovation will improve the safety, reliability and functionality of the iconic Hastings water feature, which stands south of Hastings Utilities headquarters near 12th Street and Denver Avenue.
Maintenance has been an issue with the fountain, and mechanical failures forced the fountain to shut down early for the season last fall.
“These repairs are needed to keep the fountain consistently running,” said Lee Vrooman, director of engineering for the city of Hastings.
Construction is anticipated to start in February, with the fountain starting up again by July 4.
“If not sooner,” Vrooman said.
The fountain typically is turned on during Mother’s Day weekend.
Derek Pfeifer, a mechanical engineer for Hastings Utilities working on the project, described as part of a presentation during the Hastings Utility Board’s meeting on Oct. 8, 2020, what has become a cramped, dank workspace underneath the fountain where parts continue to malfunction.
To address the access and confined-space issues, operation equipment will be moved to a nearby expanded mechanical building.
The fountain has to be drained and cleaned weekly.
There is often standing water in the access area, underneath the fountain.
Crews who work there have placed cinder blocks on the floor to avoid standing water.
The electrical system also will be replaced.
To rehabilitate the lid, which includes the lights and fountain features, the plan is to fix the bonding and attach new fittings, Pfeifer said.
LED lights will be installed there, replacing 18,200-watt incandescent lighting with 952W LED, resulting in $567 savings per year.
Pfeifer said LED lights also would improve upon the color spectrum of lights there now.
The fountain contains 15 underwater floodlights, and its 85 nozzles can shoot water up to 60 feet high.
The fountain floor is cracked. There was an effort a few years ago to address that and cover the floor with an inch or two of concrete as well as a sealant.
Pfeifer said that effort isn’t working.
A new sealant will be added that is flexible, repairable, patchable and made for cracks. This sealant is used in the infinity pools for the World Trade Center in New York City.
The fence is sprayed with hard water. Overspray leaves a soggy area surrounding the fountain. As a result, the area surrounding the fountain can get swampy.
Wind control and new nozzles for the fountain are included in renovations.
To address the draining and cleaning, there will be a constant filtration system. Pfeifer anticipated that would save about 23,000 gallons of water per week, which equates to about $1,200 per year, plus labor. This also is anticipated to reduce mold.
Replacing the current fence also is planned, with that fencing moved back to give more room and better access for maintenance and room for new junction boxes for electrical and plumbing.
Improved cameras also would be installed to help prevent vandalism.
Vrooman said during the council meeting Pfeifer clarified with Farris details of the electrical scope and the product for the coating of the fountain floor.
With those clarifications, Pfeifer was able to get a net savings of more than $55,000 for the project.
E.R. Howard, Hastings Water and Light Department commissioner, supervised the construction of the fountain for the Adams County Fair of 1932. More than $2,200 was spent in labor on the project.
The fountain underwent a renovation in May 1983 for the 50th anniversary of its formal dedication.
Early on July 7, 1984, the fountain was ripped open by explosives tossed into the structure.
Contributions for restoration quickly poured in, eventually totaling $61,327.
The fountain was rededicated, following renovations, in May 1985.
Vrooman said, in addition to advertising on the city website and in the Hastings Tribune, specifications for the project were sent to six different contractors locally and regionally.
“We had a lot of interest, but in the end we only had one bidder bid the project,” he said.
There were concerns about labor and material that Vrooman attributed to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, as well as the project schedule.
Councilman Matt Fong encouraged placing a sign by the fountain as a way to inform the public about the project scope and its timeline, which Vrooman said was a good idea.
