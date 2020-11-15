Watching the action on the big screen as they would a summer blockbuster movie, football fans clapped and cheered Saturday as the Nebraska Cornhuskers took an early lead against Penn State.
The Rivoli 3 Theatre, 528 W. Second St., has been opening its doors to Husker fans for games this season, streaming the games on the 30-feet-high screen usually reserved for the latest movie releases.
Scott Bedlan of Hastings came to watch the game with his father. It was the second time he had been to the theater on Game Day, and he enjoyed the atmosphere more than going to a bar.
“This is the ultimate big screen,” Bedlan said. “It’s quite an experience. I definitely support it.”
Jay Rodgers, manager at the Rivoli, said Saturday’s was the third game the theater streamed. He said the idea came from another Fridley Theatres venue in Des Moines, Iowa, deciding to stream high school football games. Fridley Theatres owns the Rivoli as well as 17 theaters in Iowa.
“To see it on a screen this size is amazing,” he said.
Under the new directed health measures released by the state Wednesday, the indoor venue is limited to 25% of its 460-seat capacity in the main theater.
Every other row of seats has been blocked off to help attendees spread out for social distancing. Between each viewing, the seats are cleaned to help keep patrons safe.
Rodgers said about 20-30 people have attended the games each week.
“People who come really do enjoy it,” Rodgers said.
The streaming games are free to the public, and the theater offers concessions to help offset the operating costs. Along with the standard movie fare of popcorn, candy and other snacks, they have been offering hot dogs for patrons looking for a meal.
Rodgers said business has been slow with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic. Movie production has slowed which, in turn, led to fewer new releases to draw moviegoers.
In addition to streaming Husker games, the theater has been offering curbside pickup of popcorn and renting out the theater for private showings. They also have brought in older movies to help fill the void.
“It’s been a rough year,” Rodgers said. “We’re trying different things to see what works.”
To that end, he has been asking for feedback from patrons and decided to bring alcohol offerings in for the games. Rodgers worked with First Street Brewing Co. to provide alcoholic options for attendees enjoying the game.
Nathan and Jessi Hoeft, owners of First Street Brewing Co., said they were glad to be able to help another downtown business. They offered beer, mixed drinks and some non-alcoholic options, as well.
“It’s exciting to partner with another business downtown,” Jessi said. “It’s fun to try something different in these times.”
Tim Torczon of Hastings has come out for the games over the last few weeks because he likes watching on the theater screen. He said it is also a way to help support the theater through the pandemic.
“It’s nice of them to offer it,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
