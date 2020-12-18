The Foote family has been serving the Hastings community in many different ways for many years.
Bob Foote is the third-generation owner of Big G Ace, but it started in 1930 with his grandfather, Robert G. Foote.
Robert G. started in the service station business in 1930 after working for Dutton-Lainson for a number of years.
He began selling supplies to service stations in the area. By the 1940s, he owned many tire retreading businesses across Nebraska.
Robert L. Foote, Bob’s father, joined the business in the 1950s. They started in the farm supply business under the name General Supply.
In 1961, the businesses joined the Ace Hardware franchise. In 1988, Bob Foote finally joined the family business.
Over the years Big G Ace has provided many services and products to the Hastings community.
“Our family has been in the automotive repair business, TV and appliance business and sold auto parts, as well,” Bob said.
Their most recent expansion was in 2002 when they moved their retail operations from downtown to north Hastings to be able to expand their hardware selection to include lumber, windows and building materials.
What really sets Big G Ace apart from similar stores in the area are the projects they help people with.
“There’s quite a wide gamut of projects that we can help people with,” Bob said.
They can help people with any painting projects they may have, for interior or exterior; they can help with anything electrical or plumbing in someone’s home; they can help put an addition on to someone’s home, and more.
It’s not just products that Big G Ace is selling, it’s an experience.
“We try to outshine and try to really do well by taking care of the customer,” Bob said.
They try to offer a personalized experience that most wouldn’t be able to find in a bigger box store.
“We’ve helped customers where they are surprised because they haven’t gotten that service anywhere else,” he said.
He said that at the bigger box stores customers might be spending more money on multiple trips because the job didn’t get done well the first time, but that’s not the experience someone would have at Big G Ace.
The staff really makes the experience at Big G Ace.
“We have some very seasoned folks who have trained with us and been with us for so long,” Bob said.
The Foote family has been in Hastings for decades, and they have no intention of going anywhere else.
“I really enjoy doing our best here in Hastings and not expanding or moving elsewhere,” Bob said.
