One firefighter suffered a minor hand injury Sunday while Hastings Fire and Rescue extinguished a house fire in single-digit temperatures at the corner of Boyce Street and Baltimore Avenue.
Firefighters were dispatched to the house about 3:32 p.m. due to a report of smoke coming from the roof.
Crews found an unoccupied structure under renovation with heavy fire in the attic. After confirming there were no occupants in the building, crews fought the fire defensively due to a partial collapse of the roof until it was safe to enter.
With the temperature at 4 degrees, firefighting efforts were hampered as crews dealt with freezing hose lines and equipment.
Assistant Fire Chief Troy Vorderstrasse said the cold weather can be difficult, even though the equipment generally feels like winter gear.
“Frostbite can occur on bare skin in as little as 10 minutes,” he said. “It’s difficult to try to stay warm. Eventually all your clothes are saturated with cold and you have to get inside to rehab.”
A crew of 18 was on scene for more than six hours and received assistance from the Hastings Rural Fire District, Hastings Police Department, Adams County Emergency Management, Hastings Utilities and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal.
The fire marshal’s office is investigating, but Hastings Fire and Rescue said the fire doesn’t appear to be intentional.
Although the cause of Sunday’s fire hasn’t been determined, firefighters are advising everyone to use caution when trying to stay warm amid bitterly cold wind chills expected through the week.
The National Weather Service in Hastings forecasts bitterly cold temperatures through the week. High temperatures for most days will struggle to reach double digits, and the wind chill values will be well below zero each day.
Vorderstrasse said portable heaters are one of the largest concerns as temperatures drop.
“A lot of times when it gets cold like this, people will use those,” he said. “A lot of times, people will use extension cords, but those heat up fast.”
When heated, those cords can be a fire hazard, as well.
It’s also crucial to maintain a 3-foot distance between a space heater and any combustible items. He said that includes items like couches, chairs, toys or blankets.
For wood stoves or fireplaces, Vorderstrasse said, it’s important to have them serviced regularly to ensure they are in good working order. Regular chimney cleaning is important to remove creosote. If allowed to build up, creosote can ignite and cause a fire inside the chimney, which could spread to the rest of the structure.
Vorderstrasse encourages people to use appliances as recommended by the manufacturer. If there are any questions about fire safety, he recommended citizens contact the fire department.
“If they’ve got questions concerning fire safety, absolutely get ahold of us,” he said.
According to the American Red Cross website, almost half of the families in the United States use things like space heaters, fireplaces, or coal or wood stoves to stay warm. These supplemental heating sources can be dangerous if not used properly. The Red Cross offers the following safety tips:
- Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.
- Keep all potential sources of fuel like paper, clothing, bedding, curtains or rugs at least 3 feet away from space heaters, stoves or fireplaces.
- Never leave portable heaters and fireplaces unattended.
- Turn off space heaters and make sure any embers in the fireplace are extinguished before going to bed or leaving home.
- Place space heaters on a level, hard and nonflammable surface (such as ceramic tile floor), not on rugs or carpets or near bedding or drapes.
- Keep children and pets away from space heaters.
- When buying a space heater, look for models that shut off automatically if the heater falls over as another safety measure.
- Keep fire in your fireplace by using a glass or metal fire screen large enough to catch sparks and rolling logs.
- Have wood and coal stoves, fireplaces, chimneys, and furnaces professionally inspected and cleaned once a year.
- Other safety steps: Check electrical appliances before you leave home. Do not leave food cooking on the stove. Blow out candles before going to bed. Do not overload electrical outlets.
