Gary Michael’s Clothiers prides itself on creating a tailored and personal experience for all its customers.
In 1983, Gary Michael’s Clothiers was opened in downtown Hastings by Michael Nevrivy and Gary Novotny as a men’s specialty store and a tuxedo rental department.
Years later, in 1993, a ladies department was added to the store.
The current co-owners Trish Ludemann and Tammy Valentin joined the company during this time.
Ludeman was hired to be the buyer and manager of the ladies department. Valentin was hired to help out in the booking department and in 1996 was moved to sales.
They’ve been a part of the store ever since.
In 2009 they became co-owners and not just workers of Gary Micheal’s.
As Gary Micheal’s has grown so have Ludeman and Valentin. They have truly immersed themselves in the store.
“We do everything from the accounting, merchandising, buying, marketing, professional fittings and personal shopping,” Valentin said.
They said that Gary Micheal’s has things that would be hard to find in a big department store, whether that be specialty women’s clothing, specialty men’s outerwear or accessories that can’t be found elsewhere.
“There’ s pretty much something for everyone tucked into a little corner of the store,” Ludeman said.
They describe how people are surprised by the sheer amount of options from which they have to choose.
Not only do they offer a wide variety of apparel choices, but they also can have things tailored, as well.
“A lot of our clothing, our men’s clothing especially, can be tailored,” Valentin said.
They have two tailors who work hard to make sure that every job is done well. Once they’re done, it truly becomes a tailored-to-fit garment.
Having become so immersed in the business, the two co-owners try to give each customer a personalized experience by working directly with them to try to fill their needs.
“We kind of take what we learn from our customers to market with us and that helps us decide what to buy,” Ludeman said.
They listen to what their customers want to see and when they’re buying clothing lines and items for the store, they keep their customers’ opinions in mind.
“We really do care about our customers, and we care that they look good,” Valentin said.
They get to know their customers, and this helps them to help their customers pick things out.
“With us having the knowledge of our customer base it makes that part really easy,” Valentin said.
In other words, they’re not just servicing random clientele.
“Our customers are also our friends,” she said.
