Organizers gearing up for the final push in this year's Give Hastings Day, a celebration of local generosity, took time on Monday to reflect on the local campaign's ties to a global movement.
The Hastings Community Foundation, which plays host to Give Hastings Day, already is accepting donations on behalf of 91 area nonprofit organizations. The books on this year's seventh annual Give Hastings Day close at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday — the actual designated "day."
Meanwhile, however, HCF issued a news release paying tribute to the ninth annual GivingTuesday, which is Tuesday, May 5. GivingTuesday is described as "the global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world."
To join in the global celebration, the Hastings Community Foundation encourages donors to make their gifts now at www.givehastings.org.
“GivingTuesday is focused on how generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity and opportunity,” said Dan Peters, HCF executive director. “Those are also some of the outcomes of Give Hastings Day. By participating in GivingTuesday and Give Hastings Day, donors make services, opportunities and innovation possible right here in Hastings and throughout Adams County.”
GivingTuesday was founded in 2012 by New York’s 92nd Street Y in partnership with the United Nations Foundation.
The events of the past few months, with the onset of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, seem to have shone a brighter spotlight on the importance of people helping people in local communities.
“I appreciate that giving, calibrating and celebrating are at the heart of GivingTuesday because those align so much with Give Hastings Day,” Peters said in the foundation news release. “Give Hastings Day is made possible by the 91 nonprofit organizations calibrating to create a meaningful event for our donors and our community. Even at this difficult time, we’ll make sure the celebration piece will be there this year, too. That remains an important piece of the Give Hastings Day experience."
The Give Hastings Day online donation portal opened on April 20 — early this year in view of the disruption and hardships being caused by COVID-19.
Gifts can be made online at givehastings.org or by check, payable to the HCF, which can be delivered to the secure drop-off at the HCF office, 800 W. Third St., Suite 232.
From 2014-19, a total of more than $1.9 million has been raised through the Give Hastings Day effort for area nonprofit organizations. "Leaderboard" information, about how much money is being raised for the various organizations, is being held secret until Thursday.
For more information visit www.givehastings.org or www.givingtuesday.org.
