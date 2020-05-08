Preliminary Give Hastings Day numbers show donations increased by about $100,000 over last year.
Preliminary numbers show $580,034 was given during the seventh-annual Give Hastings Day over the course of 24 hours on Thursday to 91 organizations with 4,072 donations.
By comparison, in 2019, preliminary totals show $483,796 was given to 84 nonprofits during Give Hastings Day. A total of $463,203 was given in 2018.
The Kiwanis Musical Playground Project received the most money with $32,077. Other top recipients include Hastings Catholic Schools Foundation with $30,502, Start Over Rover with $25,512, Hastings Area Habitat for Humanity with $24,545 and Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning with $23,787.
Start Over Rover had the most unique donations with 250, Prairie Loft had 232, Hastings Public Schools Foundation had 114, Heartland Pet Connection had 111 and the Food4Thought Backpack Program had 108.
