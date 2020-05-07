Ninety-one area nonprofit organizations stand to benefit from donors’ generosity in the seventh annual Give Hastings Day, which will draw to a close late Thursday night.
The donation event, to which the Hastings Community Foundation plays host, has been open for online giving since April 20 — making for a wider time window than usual due to the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. Books will close on this year’s event as the clock strikes midnight Thursday.
With social distancing measures in place, organizers have especially encouraged online giving at givehastings.org and checks being made payable to the Hastings Community Foundation and sent through the mail. But donations are most welcome Thursday at the secure drop-off location at the foundation office, located inside the Heritage Bank building at 800 W. Third St. Suite 232.
Supporters can check in at givehastings.org to find out if their favorite nonprofits are participating, as well as learn a little about other organizations doing good work in the Hastings area. Give Hastings donors are encouraged to support multiple organizations and can do so either with a one-time gift or with scheduled gifts throughout the year.
On Thursday, supporters will be able to check the leaderboard posted on the website to see how the different organizations are faring.
In its first six years, the Give Hastings Day event has brought in more than $1.9 million for a wide range of nonprofits, many of which may feel an extra squeeze in the months ahead due to COVID-19 disruptions.
The Tribune plans to publish Give Hastings Day results Friday on its website, hastingstribune.com, and follow up with a recap story in Saturday’s print edition.
