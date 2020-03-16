The Golden Friendship Center in Hastings is closing until further notice due to concerns over the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.
The closure means the center won't be offering congregate meals, activities, use of its exercise room, FROGS, tai chi or indoor walking.
"We understand the importance of these programs to our patrons but consider your safety our utmost priority," center officials said in announcing the closure on Monday.
Home-delivered meals will continue running as normal, and drive-up meals will be available each day at noon in the Golden Friendship Center parking lot at Third Street and Woodland Avenue. Those picking up meals will be able to take them back home and eat them. The meals will be prepared by The Village Diner. Reservation deadline is 2 p.m. of the previous day.
Goldbeck Towers will continue to have daily meals for residents there only.
Roseland constituents will have takeout meals available from the Roseland Bar & Grill.
The Golden Friendship Center will continue to keep constituents informed through social media, email, telephone chains and local news media outlets.
The office will continue to be staffed. Those with questions should call the office at 402-460-1246.
