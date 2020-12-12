On Dec. 10, 1930, L.B. Collier walked into the Hastings Daily Tribune and donated $2 for the annual Goodfellows fund.
Collier was a tall redhead. He was a husband, a father and an electrician.
I know because he was my great-grandfather. I know the specifics of his donation because someone kept very careful, hand-written logs of cash donations.
I write this not to brag about my family, or even about Goodfellows.
This is one part history lesson, one part pat on the back for Hastings, one part shameless plug.
As I thumbed through the tiny notebooks filled with brittle pages and immaculate cursive, I never expected to find my own family members contributing to the 94-year-old charity I help to organize every Christmas.
Within those little books, I found the spirit of Goodfellows and the generous attitude I’ve known the people of Hastings to have.
On those pages, I have found names I know. I found names you know. My family, your family, my neighbors, your neighbors.
Listed are donations big and small from people big and small. The places you worship, the businesses you love, the clubs you belong to; they’re all here.
They’ve been around for many years, and they know what’s important.
Maybe your family history only recently includes Hastings. There are still names you’d know:
Jacob Fisher, as in Fisher Fountain. How about a few guys by the names of Mr. Dutton and Mr. Lainson? Or other businessmen like Ben Sherman or Charles Uerling? More last names that stood out include Volland, Hoff, Boyd, Foote.
If those names don’t mean anything to you, perhaps you are a member of First St. Paul’s, or First Presbyterian. Or attend Hastings Public Schools. Maybe you’re a Catholic Daughter, a member of the auxiliary women, Kiwanis — all good for a few bucks each year.
Before they graduated, Mary Lanning School of Nursing students were taking care of others by donating to Goodfellows.
Groups like the Eagles, Elks, Job’s Daughters, Boy Scout troops and the Hastings Saddle Club met weekly or monthly. They continued to make a yearly donation.
When times got tough during the Great Depression and World War II, if you were lucky to have a job at Western Land Roller, Hastings National Bank, Jones Drug or the Tribune, you pitched in with co-workers to help out those less fortunate in the community.
As donations and community support grew, so did Goodfellows.
The program, which began in the basement of our humble newspaper office, moved to the Hastings Municipal Auditorium in the 1930s.
After outgrowing that space, Goodfellows used the armory building for box packing. During the late 1980s when the Goodfellows served more than 300 families, having extra space at the Adams County Fairgrounds was perfect.
This week as I opened the mail with applications and checks, I found great comfort in seeing names associated with so many of the groups listed above.
It’s a testament to those clubs and organizations — to their longevity, to their community support.
I get excited when my computer dings, notifying me of an electronic donation I can move to our bank account with one mouse click. I bet the Tribune secretaries of the 1930s could have never imagined such technology.
L.B.’s donation of $2 in 1930 may not sound like a lot, but for one Goodfellows family it purchased coffee, meat, lard, butter, rice, prunes, matches and bread.
With inflation, that donation would be about $30 today.
Yes, someone at the Tribune kept very, very good notes. Those notes prove our relevance in this community, a history of doing good and caring for our neighbors.
We need reminders like this in tough times.
We need donations like this in tough times.
This is a great time to be a goodfellow.
