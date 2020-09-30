A group of downtown citizens are hoping to help drive progress toward establishing railroad quiet crossings, funding for which was approved by voters three years ago.
Dave Rippe, a member of the city’s quiet crossing committee, called a meeting Wednesday afternoon in Central Park to start a discussion about organizing a citizens’ group to help the Hastings City Council move forward with the project. Around 15 people attended.
He said there is some disagreement on the best way to start. There are multiple options to consider with each crossing and multiple crossings through town.
“This is a way to communicate our opinion to the City Council,” Rippe said.
“Quiet crossings” refer to railroad crossings where locomotive horn blasts aren’t needed as a warning to vehicular traffic and pedestrians. Many Hastings residents have expressed support for quiet crossings for the community, but offsetting safety measures would be required to make them possible.
Council President Paul Hamelink, who serves on the city’s quiet crossing committee, said the cheapest and easiest way to quiet a crossing is to close it, but that may not be what people want. He said several changes to city staff over the last three years have created a situation in which no one is in charge of the project.
“I think the biggest issue is that nobody has taken this bull by the horns,” he said.
The quiet crossings are being paid for as part of the city’s half-cent sales tax, which was renewed in September 2017. Collection began in April 2018.
A quiet crossing diagnostic review is planned for 10 a.m. Nov. 7.
The diagnostic review of all railroad crossings in Hastings is the next step in the quiet crossing process and includes a decision on what needs to happen, followed by issuance of a notice of intent to install quiet crossings.
The diagnostic review includes the on-site participation of stakeholders: the city of Hastings, Nebraska Department of Transportation, Federal Railroad Administration and the railroads.
In approving the city’s one- and six-year street improvement plan, the Hastings Planning Commission and Hastings City Council both identified 2020 as the year for work to begin on quiet crossings.
Hamelink said it will be best to complete the changes in stages to spread out costs. He believes the first phase should focus on the crossings downtown.
“Doing it incrementally is also important,” he said.
