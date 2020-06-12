LINCOLN — Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings has written a letter to Gov. Pete Ricketts encouraging a needed change in policy regarding management of positive COVID-19 residents in long-term care facilities and nursing homes.
Halloran, who represents legislative district 33, was joined by 24 members of the legislature — 22 who co-signed the letter dated June 1, 2020, and two who requested to have their names added after the letter was sent.
The letter urges the governor to require that positive cases in long-term care facilities and nursing homes be relocated, quarantined and cared for in facilities separate from the nursing home and long-term care facilities.
The letter states that the goal should be to keep positive COVID-19 cases from the vulnerable community so they do not put the other residents at risk of contracting the virus.
Current policy requires that positive cases remain in these facilities, which has resulted in 98 deaths out of the total state death count of 195.
“Long-term care facilities are managing to cope under the current circumstances, but they are not designed to handle a pandemic of a contagious virus," Halloran wrote.
He emphasized that 50% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths are centered in care facilities.
This is alarming, unacceptable, and must be addressed, Halloran states.,
“Hospitals are not 'overwhelmed' with COVID-19, but nursing homes and long-term care facilities are being overwhelmed," Halloran wrote. "Nebraska’s elderly are not expendable!”
Although the letter was hand-delivered on June 1, Halloran said that he has not yet received any correspondence from the governor, his staff or potentially affected state agencies.
Halloran has additional concerns that the governor, according to his press conference on June 11, is considering removing current restrictions in place in long-term care facilities, putting the extremely vulnerable population in even more potential danger of contracting the coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.