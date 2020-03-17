MINDEN — Remaining performances of the Minden Community Players' production of "Hans Christian Andersen: The Musical" here have been canceled amid growing concerns about the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.
The show had opened March 13 at the Minden Opera House for a run of performances that was supposed to continue through March 29. But, with three performances already in the books, organizers have made the decision to call it quits.
Current guidance from federal and state officials indicates no social gatherings of more than 10 people should be taking place at this time. The "Hans Christian Andersen" cast alone totals more than 50 people.
"We are very thankful to the Minden Community Players for the hours of rehearsal, set building, costume sewing, and general preparation that the cast and crew put in for the show," the Minden Opera House said in announcing the cancellation. "They put together a wonderful production and we are sorry that more people aren’t getting to see the fruits of their labor."
Ticket holders may ask for a full refund, and they will receive one if they don't express a preference by the end of this week. Other options would be "donating" the unused tickets back to the venue, with the money to be split between the Minden Community Players and the Minden Opera House; or exchanging the tickets for tickets to the next planned MCP production, "The Marvelous Wonderettes," currently scheduled onstage July 10-26.
The Opera House is asking patrons to consider the donation or exchange options, considering the amount of time and expense invested in the now-canceled musical and the amount of revenue both MCP and the Opera House will be losing out on in the days ahead.
The Opera House box office is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Ticket holders wanting to discuss their options are asked to call in if at all possible rather than visiting in person, in light of the infection concerns.
For more information call 308-832-0588 or visit www.mindenoperahouse.com.
