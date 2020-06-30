HANSEN — A man was injured Tuesday in a single-story structure fire that destroyed the building, according to a news release from Clay County Emergency Management.
The Trumbull Fire Department and Hastings Rural Fire Department were dispatched about 12:20 p.m. to a business at 895 Clark St. Upon arrival, firefighters found the business fully engulfed in flames and threatening to spread to a neighboring building.
Initial units on scene found a man who had been at the business and had minor burns to his arm. He was treated at the scene by the Hastings city fire and rescue department.
Hastings Fire & Rescue kept an ambulance on scene as the heat index increased the danger for firefighters.
Firefighters from Doniphan and Giltner provided mutual aid with additional manpower and equipment. Clay County Emergency Management and Adams County Emergency Management also responded to the scene.
The Hastings branch of the Salvation Army brought a truck to support firefighters with four cases of water and light snacks.
As firefighters battled to control the fire, one firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and was treated at the scene.
The fire was declared under control at 1:33 p.m.
The turn-of-the-century building was a total loss, as were at least two vehicles and a wooden perimeter fence.
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office sent an investigator to determine origin and cause of the fire.
Hansen is in Adams County but is part of the Trumbull Rural Fire District. Trumbull is in Clay County.
