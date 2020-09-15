One year after adopting major changes in its academic program and making major investments in student success, Hastings College has received high marks for innovation in an oft-cited national report.
The college announced Monday that U.S. News and World Report has ranked it third on its list of Most Innovative Schools in the Midwest.
HC also was ranked third in the publication’s Midwest list for Best Undergraduate Teaching.
The lists are part of USNWR’s 2021 Best Colleges rankings, which are cited frequently by colleges and universities across the United States seeking to promote themselves to prospective students and their families.
Overall, Hastings College ranked 20th in the Midwest among all colleges and 12th in the same region on the publication’s list of Best Value Colleges.
Effective with the 2019-20 academic year, the college adopted a batch of new initiatives known commonly as “Hastings College 2.0.” The changes included a new academic calendar featuring block scheduling; an opportunity for study abroad for all students; and the provision of an iPad tablet and Apple Pencil for all students. The cost of all required books now is covered by tuition.
HC also established a new orientation course for first-year students and an academic program that features a major, minor and interdisciplinary minor.
Former HC President Travis Feezell, who oversaw the planning and implementation of the Hastings College 2.0 initiatives, resigned in March to become provost at Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina. On Sept. 1, Rich Lloyd, president of the Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln, took on the dual role of Hastings College executive president.
“It is wonderful to see the incredible work put in by faculty and staff over the last 18 months be recognized nationally,” Lloyd said in a news release. “Hastings College is an innovative community, and I’m looking forward to what’s to come as we continue to invest in new programs and initiatives.”
According to HC, the Most Innovative Schools rankings are based on results of a peer assessment survey conducted last spring and over the summer.
“College presidents, provosts and admissions deans were asked to nominate up to 15 schools in their ranking category that are making the most innovative improvements in terms of curriculum, faculty, students, campus life, technology or facilities,” the college said in its news release. “These rankings enable top college officials to pick schools that the public should be watching because of the cutting-edge changes the colleges are making on their campuses.”
The Best Undergraduate Teaching rankings likewise are developed with input from college officials by region.
The Best Value rankings take into account the ratio of academic quality to price, the percentage of full-time students who receive need-based scholarships or grants, and other criteria for the various institutions.
Hastings College is a private, four-year liberal arts institution affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (USA). According a fact sheet on the college website, the total cost of attending HC, including tuition, fees, and room and board charges, is about $41,550 per year. But scholarship and grant awards last year exceeded $18 million, and 100% of students receive financial aid.
