Hastings College students will be able to access educational opportunities available through the University of Nebraska at Omaha and University of Nebraska Medical Center under a new academic partnership announced Thursday.
The three institutions announced the partnership in a morning news release.
Under the new arrangement, Hastings College students would be able to register for various remote and online upper-division courses offered by UNO and by some programs at UNMC while continuing to be full-time, actively involved members of the HC community. Such offerings might include technical and advanced courses in accounting, cybersecurity, foreign languages, public affairs, social work, history and art, to name a few examples.
Hastings College would pay the other institutions so their students could take their courses to augment their HC education. The students, in turn, might be charged an additional fee by Hastings College to cover related administrative costs.
Whether the HC students pursued undergraduate or graduate coursework through UNO and/or UNMC would depend on their academic needs and whether they had met the pre-requisites for the various courses. Students would consult their academic advisers at Hastings College to determine what UNO and UNMC courses might be helpful to them.
The UNO and UNMC coursework would enhance, not replace their Hastings College education. Remote and online instruction options would allow them to remain fully part of campus life in Hastings.
The new arrangement is set to take effect to a limited extent in the spring 2021 semester and be fully in place by next fall.
“We are excited to undertake this partnership to build cooperative academic programs with UNO and UNMC,” said Rich Lloyd, executive president of Hastings College. “It is our priority to further enhance our strong academic offerings by allowing our students to take courses not offered at Hastings College but that align with career aspirations or meet academic needs a students look to add an emphasis area or apply to graduate or professional programs.”
Hastings College, founded in 1883, is a private, four-year liberal arts college affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (USA). This year, nearly 1,000 students are enrolled at the college, pursuing undergraduate degrees in an array of disciplines, as well as and Master of Arts in Teaching degrees.
UNO and UNMC both are institutions within the publicly funded University of Nebraska system.
Ted Carter, president of the NU system, said the partnership of public and private institutions is innovative and will help Nebraska address its workforce needs.
“The future of higher education will be about creating new and innovative pathways for students to complete their degrees and be successful in the workforce.
“This exciting partnership with Hastings College is one more way we can expand access for students and put our collective strengths to work to meet the urgent needs of our state. It’s a win for Nebraska students, for both our institutions, and for the economic growth and competitiveness of our state. I commend the UNO and UNMC teams for their leadership on this effort, and we look forward to a long and successful collaboration with our Hastings College colleagues.”
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, a physician, currently serves as chancellor of both UNMC and UNO. Gold will relinquish his UNO duties soon while remaining UNMC chancellor (the post he had first) and adding the titles of executive vice president and provost for the NU system.
“This partnership is an important example of our role as a premier public institution,” said Gold, who was identified in the news release in his UNO capacity. “We understand it is our mission to serve the people and the institutions of Nebraska that support workforce development, educational attainment, economic development, and premier health care. We hope these steps are just the beginning of this partnership, given our common interest in early childhood education, the liberal arts, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), business, technology and the arts.”
According to the news release, future cooperative programs involving the three institutions may include internships or degree programs that begin at one institution and are completed at another. Faculty from the partner institutions will be working together in coming months to identify such possibilities.
In the meantime, Hastings College students are welcome to study UNO and UNMC course catalogs and initiate discussions with their advisers to consider prospective options.
According to Thursday’s news release, UNO and UNMC “always welcome creative partnership discussions with other institutions of higher education, P-12 school districts or corporations.” Existing arrangements include memoranda of understanding between UNO and Omaha area community colleges for academic transfer programs.
Both UNO and UNMC are active in the Metropolitan Omaha Educational Consortium. UNMC and the UNO Nebraska Business Development Center also have established regional campuses throughout the state.
Hastings College transformed its academic program beginning with the 2019-20 school year, switching to a block-scheduling format aimed at allowing students to focus more intently on their chosen studies and work more meaningfully with their instructors at any given time.
The new academic program calls for students to pursue a major, a minor and an Interdisciplinary Emphasis Area (IDEA) minor.
The new program also provides opportunities for all students to study abroad as sophomores, equips them with standard technology and covers their book fees with tuition money. In addition, a new orientation course for first-year students has been established to prepare those students for success throughout college.
Meanwhile, strategic partnerships with other institutions are the order of the. Lloyd, who became HC executive president on Sept. 1, continues to serve simultaneously as president of the Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln, and the two institutions are conferring about ways to work together to promote career readiness and develop central Nebraska’s future health care workforce.
HC, the Bryan College and Mary Lanning Healthcare currently are studying the feasibility of partnering to establish a Bryan nursing program at Mary Lanning by fall 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.