In the unprecedented year of 2020, the Hastings Community Foundation set a record for the most money distributed in a single year.
A total of $2,293,539 was distributed in the forms of grants, scholarships, donor-advised funds and other support, according to an HCF news release issued Tuesday.
Dan Peters, executive director of the Hastings Community Foundation, said the number highlights the role the organization plays in the area.
“It shows the trust that donors and fundholders have put into the Community Foundation,” he said. “It also reflects the community responding to the challenges and needs of 2020. There was record need last year and the Hastings Community Foundation and our fundholders responded with record giving.”
Of the grants distributed, the largest portion went to education and health with 45.98%. Community and recreation received 18.74% of the funds, while 12.75% helped fund social services programs. Youth causes saw 11.24% of the total, and 3.54% went to arts and culture projects.
Previously, the most dollars the HCF distributed in a single year was in 2018 with $1,505,986. The Hastings Community Foundation began in 1987 and in its first six years distributed a total of $96,616.
The Hastings Community Foundation holds more than 120 different funds and has assets totaling $14.5 million. For more information, visit hastingscommunityfoundation.org.
“As a charitable foundation, we are often evaluated on our assets,” Peters said. “Our real impact comes from how much we are distributing to the nonprofit community. The fact that our distributions and our assets both continue to grow is a positive sign of our growth and the positive effect we have on the community.”
