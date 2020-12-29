The city of Hastings has issued a snow emergency for the downtown area only, beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday and expiring at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
No parking is allowed between First Street and Fifth Street from Baltimore Avenue to Minnesota Avenue during this time as crews work to clear snow and ice.
The Hastings Police Department will begin checking the city’s downtown routes when the alert takes effect and will continue checking for illegally parked vehicles until the alert expires.
Drivers are encouraged to limit their travel until the inclement weather subsides and the streets are cleared.
