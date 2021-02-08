Firefighters with Hastings Fire and Rescue battled a house fire in single-digit temperatures on Sunday, according to a news release.
Crews were dispatched to a house at the corner of Boyce Street and Baltimore Avenue at 3:32 p.m. where there was a report of smoke coming from the roof.
Firefighters found an unoccupied structure under renovation with heavy fire in the attic.
After confirming there were no occupants in the building, crews fought the fire defensively due to a partial collapse of the roof until it was safe to enter, the release states.
With the temperature at 4 degrees, firefighting efforts were hampered as crews dealt with freezing hose lines and equipment.
One firefighter suffered a minor hand injury, according to the release. A crew of 18 was on scene for more than six hours.
Hastings fire was assisted by Hastings Rural Fire District, Hastings Police Department, Adams County Emergency Management, Hastings Utilities and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal.
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal is investigating, but HFR said the fire does not appear to be intentional.
