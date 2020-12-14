As a small, local business, Jacobi Carpet One of Hastings prides itself on providing thorough service by helping a customer with a flooring project from start to finish.
“We are a full-service flooring store,” said owner Tim Jacobi. “That means we are with our customers from the time they start thinking about a project until their selection is on their floor and they are enjoying it.”
Jacobi’s father, Ed, started Jacobi’s Carpet One Floor and Home in 1972.
After having worked for Ray Building Products, Ed wanted to try his own hand at business and purchased the current downtown location at 236 N. Denver Ave.
Tim worked in the store during high school, but it wasn’t until he took business classes at Central Community College that he started working full time.
Ed ran the store successfully until his retirement in 1995, which is when Tim took over as president.
In 1986, the company joined the Carpet One Cooperative. Jacobi’s was store No. 54 in a group that now has more than 1,000 stores in the United States and Canada.
As a cooperative, the company is able to be locally-owned and managed while having the benefit of a buying group for exclusive products, pricing and warranties.
He said the business also has a whole division devoted to commercial customers called JCO Commercial Floors.
“In the early years of the business, sales were mostly to homeowners, but over time the commercial segment of the business has grown,” Jacobi said.
In addition to carpet, the business offers hard surface flooring options, including luxury vinyl tile, hardwood, ceramic tile and more.
“People don’t realize the depth of our selection,” Jacobi said.
Because there are so many options, he said it can become “too much and the consumer can get confused and give up.”
Realizing that so many options can be confusing, Jacobi said his staff is trained to help customers identify their wants and needs and then guide them through the process of selection and purchase.
“Then, they should only have two to three options so that they aren’t overwhelmed and confused,” he said.
To help make sure the customer is pleased with their decision and satisfied with the outcome, Jacobi’s takes its personal service a step further.
“We also line up the installation so you don’t have to randomly pick someone from a wall of business cards,” Jacobi said. “If there is a problem, we’ll take care of it. You don’t have to track down the guy who put your floor in if you need a repair.”
Jacobi said that is the type of personal service that a local business can offer and it shouldn’t be taken for granted.
“As a locally owned small business, we can offer customers the ease of us bringing samples to their home or we can offer private shopping time in the showroom,” he said. “You wouldn’t be able to get that kind of service from the big box stores.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.