Scott Sterling, owner of Hastings Ford Lincoln, has been in the car business for a large portion of his life.
He got his start by attending technical school and learning how to be an auto technician.
“That wasn’t my number one goal, but that’s what I ended up doing and ended up just loving it,” Sterling said.
From there, he had many opportunities to grow and gain experience in the auto industry.
Eventually, the opportunity arose to own his own dealership.
In 2012, the Rydell Automotive Group purchased Frontier Ford Lincoln in Hastings and renamed it Hastings Ford Lincoln.
Rydell Automotive Group began looking for someone to run the business.
“At the time, I was working in Iowa and so they called me up and said great news it’s you and your family’s opportunity,” Sterling said.
So his family left Iowa and moved to Hastings to run the dealership. The business has grown from 16 employees in 2012 to more than 60 today.
Later, Sterling was offered another opportunity by the Rydell Automotive Group.
“After growing Hastings Ford Lincoln and making it successful, the Rydell Auto Group gave me the opportunity to purchase it from them and become the sole owner,” Sterling said.
Sterling and his wife, Susan, took ownership of the business in 2019, continuing on the same path that had made the dealership successful.
“We strive to provide an honest, transparent and hassle-free experience for our customers,” he said.
He said the business strives to create a place that makes customers feel welcome when they first arrive.
“Each guest is greeted and personally escorted to where they need to go,” Sterling said.
He said he knows that sometimes car dealerships can be perceived in a bad light, which is why they try hard to provide an individualized experience that will make a customer feel comfortable.
“Customers will feel right at home, as if they are conversing with an old friend as we help address their needs and concerns,” Sterling said. “Our number one priority is providing great customer service and only having customers for life.”
