The city of Hastings released a statement Tuesday afternoon stating that Mayor Corey Stutte was transported to Mary Lanning Healthcare Monday evening after a medical incident at his home.
According to the news release, Stutte, 39, reported that the incident included a fall, seizure, atrial fibrillation and bleeding on the brain. He was admitted to the intensive care unit and is expected to recover.
Stutte attributed the incident to long-term effects related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
The mayor contracted COVID-19 in 2020, coming out of quarantine on Sept. 29.
Stutte, who grew up in Hastings, has just begun his second, four-year term as mayor. He holds a doctorate in public affairs from the University of Central Florida and served as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He returned to the community in 2012 and owns a consulting business, Strategic Pioneer.
He and his wife, Laura, have a young daughter.
In an Oct. 7 email to city staff and local media, Stutte revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 but no longer was contagious.
“My family had COVID-19,” he wrote. “It started with what I thought was my usual fall ragweed voice change, headaches and minor fatigue, which I just thought was stress related. Then a fog set in. Two and a half weeks ago the really bad symptoms started and we went into quarantine. We weren’t sure if it was the flu or COVID, but discovered it was COVID.”
Stutte experienced that fog while presiding over the Sept. 14 Hastings City Council meeting, making concentration difficult.
In a follow-up email to the Tribune in October, Stutte said his wife had experienced the same symptoms.
He was in quarantine during the council’s Sept. 28 meeting.
“Luckily, our fevers broke and we were able to come out of quarantine after consulting with the health department — again, we are not contagious,” Stutte wrote at the time. “We’ve been told that we will experience shortness of breath, fatigue and fogginess for a while and I’m here to reiterate that this virus should not be taken lightly,” he wrote at the time.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, Stutte has moderated several news conferences, mostly online, with local government, health care and public health leaders to disseminate COVID-19-related information to the community.
