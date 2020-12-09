Graphic design services, holiday cards, wedding invitations, and personalized products are just a few of the ways that Jameson and Maggie Esch are putting their imprint on Vaughan’s Printing Co.
Maggie’s great-grandfather started Vaughan’s, a commercial printing company, in 1927 in Blue Hill.
Her grandfather, Bill Vaughan, and his brother, Tom, operated the business for many years and eventually brought it to Hastings in the 1970s. In 2005, her father, Bill Vaughan Jr., took over the business and ran it until 2017, when he lost his battle with colon cancer.
It was then that Esch and her husband had to make a decision.
“We were really faced with a choice: Are we going to continue the printing company or are we going to close up shop,” Maggie said.
Equipped with an experienced team and a vast set of employee knowledge, the Esches chose to take the challenge head on.
Jameson has learned to run the printing equipment, some of which has been used in the business since it was founded, and Maggie has been able to expand the company’s services in design and customized products.
Though they don’t have a lot of experience within the printing industry, Maggie said that they have employees “who have been there for quite awhile and are amazing people.”
As Maggie and Jameson spend more time with the business, they continue to learn and be open-minded about the printing industry. They’ve even brought in their own elements, expanding to offer more of their own designs to individual customers.
At Vaughan’s, the owners have a hands-on approach to every project.
“There’s something very interesting to me about paper, and how different it is,” Maggie said. “One design can look very different depending on the type of paper you’re using. I’ve kind of turned into a paper snob. The printing industry is an art form in and of itself.”
Vaughan’s has allowed them to connect with other businesses in Hastings, she said.
Since their primary customers are other businesses, they’re able to work with different businesses in various stages.
“It’s awesome when an old company like us is able to help a company in their first year of business,” Maggie said.
Not only have they been able to connect with businesses but they’ve been able to experience firsthand how supportive the Hastings community can be.
“Something incredibly unique about the Hastings community is how supportive people are,” Maggie said.
To Maggie and her family, “Hastings is home in every way.”
No matter the challenges that come with learning a new trade, Maggie and Jameson are eager to continue learning.
They’ve embraced this experience and are “excited to make it to year 100,” Maggie said.
“We are excited to continue to build on our family legacy and grow our little print shop for years to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.