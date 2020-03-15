Hastings Public Schools will be closed all of this week in an effort to thwart the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.
The decision was announced Sunday in calls and messages to HPS families and staff from Jeff Schneider, the superintendent of schools.
The announcement was as follows:
"Hastings Public School Community,
"In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Hastings Public Schools will be closed the week of March 16-20. All buildings will be closed. No activities, practices, or outside groups are permitted until further notice.
"We continue to work with other local school districts and our community health and government officials. This is a very fluid situation and changes occur rapidly. We will continue to give updates as we can via our website, social media, and automated calls to our families."
Schneider apologized for the inconvenience the closure will cause for all concerned.
On Friday, HPS had announced that school would remain open, at least for the time being, but that the situation would be continuously monitored in consultation with state and local officials.
