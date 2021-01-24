The winter’s biggest snowfall to date is expected to drop over Tribland on Monday, accompanied by winds that promise to make travel across the region treacherous.
The National Weather Service reported Sunday afternoon that 6 inches of snow, and perhaps up to a foot or more, may fall in the storm.
The southern reaches of the Tribune’s coverage area could have up to 3 inches on the ground by the Monday morning commute, but the bulk of the snow is expected fall regionwide through the daytime hours.
Mike Moritz, warning coordination meteorologist with NWS at its Hastings office, predicted difficulties for commerce, travel and schools. Wind gusts of 25-30 miles per hour are expected to move the snow even though it will be heavy and wet, he said.
“I think this stops short of a blizzard,” Moritz said in a Sunday afternoon webinar previewing the storm. “However, we could see some very poor visibility in open areas tomorrow.”
NWS placed the region under a winter storm warning beginning at midnight Monday and extending through 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Possible snowfall amounts include 6-11 inches at Hastings, Red Cloud and Smith Center, Kansas; 6-10 inches at Alma; and 8-13 inches in the Hebron area.
The area with the potential for heaviest snowfall is from the U.S. Highway 136 corridor south, especially east of U.S. Highway 281. But even the Hastings area has a better-than-even chance to receive 8 inches or more.
“Six inches will be easy to get to, and we could roll up to 10, 11, 12 inches,” Moritz said.
The snow is expected to be wet, bringing up to 1 inch of moisture. Moritz said that since the ground is fairly warm and melting could begin from underneath, moving the snow could be a challenge.
Even so, he said, the wind will be strong enough to pick up the snow, reducing visibility for motorists Monday and Monday evening.
“There could be some really tough travel Monday afternoon with wind gusts approaching 30 mph,” Moritz said.
Ice isn’t expected to be a big factor with the storm, he said — certainly not to the extent that freezing moisture slickened area roadways Saturday afternoon and evening
Monday’s forecast had caused area schools to begin cancelling classes early. Hastings Public Schools, Adams Central and Hastings Catholic Schools were among those to announce closures for Monday by late Sunday afternoon.
The city of Minden declared a snow emergency that began 6 p.m. Sunday.
The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation issued a statement urging caution.
“This storm has the potential to have a major impact on travel throughout the state,” said Col. John Bolduc, NSP superintendent. “The best way to stay safe during a winter storm is to make the important determination if travel is even necessary. If you have to travel, be prepared for adverse driving conditions and follow safe winter driving practices.”
Another, smaller snow event with less wind is expected Tuesday into Tuesday night, with fluffier snow and lighter winds. One to 2 inches of additional snowfall is possible regionwide.
