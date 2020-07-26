HEBRON — A Hebron couple died Friday following a collision at a U.S. Highway 81 intersection on the north edge of town, the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Dennis Fangmeier, 69, and his wife, Renee, 62, died as a result of the two-vehicle crash, which was reported to authorities about 6:20 p.m.
According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, the Fangmeiers were eastbound on Dove Road in a 1996 Cadillac when the vehicle entered U.S. 81 and was struck by a northbound 2014 Ford pickup driven by Vili Lockling, 24, of Conroe, Texas.
The Thayer County Sheriff’s Office and Hebron Fire & Rescue responded to the emergency call.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.