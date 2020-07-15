HEBRON — Voters here again approved a bond issue for construction of a new municipal swimming pool Tuesday, opting for a smaller bond amount than in a previous election and stipulating that property tax would backstop a half-cent city sales tax in covering the debt service payments.
According to unofficial election returns from the Thayer County Clerk’s Office, the ballot question for city voters was approved by a tally of 366-191, or 65.7% to 34.3%. The election was conducted entirely by mail.
The bond issue approved Tuesday would be for $2.5 million, as opposed to the $3.5 million amount Hebron voters approved at the previous mail-in special election in December 2019. That ballot question, which authorized the 15-year bond issue plus enacted the additional half-cent sales and use tax (Hebron already had a 1% city sales tax), passed by a margin of 660-199, or 64.4% to 35.6%, but drew the ire of some in the local business community who complained the project would impose too much of a financial hardship on the community for too little public benefit.
One change in the new ballot question, aside from authorizing a bond issue that is $1 million smaller, is that it expressly stipulates property tax would be an available source of revenue to cover the debt service if sales and use tax revenue and other sources were insufficient. Apparently, the December 2019 ballot question was deficient in that regard.
Now, as before, city leaders are counting on grants to cover a significant portion of the pool project, which would replace a nearly 90-year-old facility that has been leaking 20,000 gallons of water daily, has a cracking deck and uneven deck slope, a worn-out slide tower, and reduced electrical and mechanical functionality. The pool reportedly nearly had to be closed for the season in 2018 because of its poor condition.
Since the previous bond election a few months ago, the city has been awarded a $562,000 federal grant through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for the project.
According to a May 27 article in the Hebron Journal-Register, the city now is working with the Lamp Rynearson engineering firm from Kansas City, Missouri, to design the new pool. The city previously was working with the the Nebraska-based JEO Consulting Group.
