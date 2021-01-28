For Dan Leo, breeding and raising high-quality cattle that meet producers’ needs has been a life’s work.
“Our cow herd is really strong,” Leo said from his home at APEX Cattle near Dannebrog recently. “We’re fortunate to have a strong cow herd that gives us a big base to utilize our industry pace-setting sires.”
For about 50 years, Leo has been breeding cattle to produce the best traits through heterosis, which increases positive characteristics in an animal typically by breeding cattle of two different purebred lines.
“In our program, all the traits are very important to us. We’re fortunate to own multiple sires that are trait-leaders in the breed,” Leo said.
APEX Cattle takes claim to the breed’s No. 1 artificial insemination bull in the United States, Canada and Australia for 2020. The bull’s official name or designation is WS Proclamation E202.
“Finding herd sires of that caliber is really tough to do, and so when you find those kinds of bulls, you make decisions: Do you want to own them or artificially breed to them?” Leo said. “Our decision is we own the sires, and that way we can use them without any limitation.”
The ranch has a herd of about 400 cows in the Angus, Simmental, and SimAngus breeds. They breed about 150 yearling heifers every year; half are sold, and the rest are retained for replacements in the breeding program.
This year’s Heterosis Headquarters Annual Bull and Female Sale, featuring about 60 of Proclamation’s sons, and his service with a majority of the 50 bred heifers, is set for 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at APEX Cattle in Dannebrog.
As has been the case for the past several years, APEX will be using Superior Livestock’s services to stream the auction online, which has generated a lot of business from across the country.
Leo said they sell cattle to producers in more than a dozen states each year, from West Virginia to California and Florida to Washington. All of that comes through advertising, social media, and word of mouth based on sales from previous years.
“We put quite an effort into making sure people know about what we’re doing and how we’re doing it and our commitment to the industry,” Leo said.
Even with the national attention, Leo said, his business’s bread and butter are the producers of Nebraska and northern Kansas.
“Our goal is to help our customers raise better cattle more efficiently, and they’ll make a better profit. Females from our bulls will be better cows and improve their cow herds.”
Leo said when he started 50 years ago, cattle of the Hereford breed dominated the industry.
“I’ve been around the business a long time, so I’ve seen it go from the time of people in the cattle industry basing their breeding decisions on how cattle looked, and that’s all they had to go from,” he said.
Times have changed, and so has the science. Crossbreeding is a common practice in agriculture, from poultry and swine to the grain industry.
The concept of crossbreeding cattle has been the topic of numerous studies at the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center at Clay Center and is something Leo has followed very closely.
“They have shown beyond a shadow of a doubt crossbreeding is better, and that a crossbred female is more productive than any straight bred cow,” Leo said.
He’s taken that knowledge to heart in his own business. That’s why Leo believes the Angus and SimAngus crossbred cattle on his ranch provide the best DNA has to offer.
“The cattle industry is somewhat lagging behind,” he said of crossbreeding. “With as many Angus breed cows out there today, the opportunity is huge for people to utilize crossbreeding.”
Leo said he has been able to crossbreed to deliver cattle that meet their customers’ needs across a variety of terrains and climates throughout the country. And all of those animals have quality traits.
“We’re about helping cattlemen be more profitable and sustainable in the industry. It doesn’t cost any more to turn out a good SimAngus bull, and with heterosis the opportunity is tremendous.”
