U.S. Highway 6 is temporarily closed at the Adams/Clay County line east of Hastings following a traffic crash around 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Details of the crash haven't been released, but at least one vehicle was observed in the north ditch about a quarter-mile east of Road A in Clay County. The highway has been closed down between Road A and Road B with traffic being diverted to the north for one mile as law enforcement investigates.
The Nebraska State Patrol is in charge of the investigation and is being assisted by the Clay County Sheriff's Office and Adams County Sheriff's Office. The Hastings Rural Fire Department and Hastings Fire & Rescue responded to the scene as well.
Clay County Emergency Manager Tim Lewis thanked the various agencies for providing assistance.
"I'm very impressed with the teamwork of it all," he said.
